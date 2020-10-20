Daniel A. Trippany, I, 66, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Daniel A. Trippany, I, 66, of Jewett Place, passed away, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY.
Born on January 4, 1954 in Malone, NY, he was a son of Douglas M., I and Barbara Vania Trippany.
Daniel entered the US Navy January 5, 1972 and was honorably discharged September 20, 1972.
He married Jane L. Stafford June 19, 1974 in Belfry, KY.
Daniel was a member of the Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, anything outdoors and mostly spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jane; daughter, Jennifer and Raul Medina, Theresa, NY; son, Daniel, II and Amy Trippany, Philadelphia, NY; son, Douglas, II and Tracy Trippany, Stafford, VA; a sister, Sharon Dullan, Calcium, NY; nine grandchildren, Marcus, Macenna, Angela, Jonathan, Alyssa, Gabriel, Anna, Nikki and Corey; three great-grandchildren, Cataleya, Rykan and Everett; his two dogs, Rosie and Roscoe; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His father and a brother, Victor Trippany passed away previously.
Calling hours will be 11-1 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Immediately following calling hours there will be a Graveside Service with Military Honors in Evans Mills Cemetery, Evans Mills, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures at www.wwoadventures.com.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.