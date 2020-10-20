Darrell L. Isereau, 63, of Gouverneur

Darrell is survived by his children Tracey Irland and her companion Mike Monello of Fairport, Matt and Danielle Isereau of Gouverneur, his grandchildren Cameron, Carson, and Cohen, Kadence, Ava, and Matty. He is also survived by his brother Robert and Linda Isereau of Gouverneur, sister Joani and Mike Hall of N. Gouverneur, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his companion Cass Burtis.