Downpours tapering off by afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heavy downpours overnight will continue well into Tuesday morning.
The rain lightens up and becomes more scattered through the afternoon.
It will be on the cool side with highs in the low 50s.
Rain starts up again in the early morning hours on Wednesday and continues off and on all day. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s and climb into the upper 60s.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 50s on Thursday.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be mostly sunny and chilly on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be 55 with a small chance of rain on Monday.
