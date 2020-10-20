Erma Wilson McMillan, 104, of Carthage

Erma, the oldest of 5 children, was born in Asbestos, Quebec, September 14, 1916, to Frank and Hilda Wilson. Her father took Erma and her mother home in a side car attached to his motorcycle, a story she loved to tell. The family immigrated to northern NY when Erma was a child. She attended a one room school in Canton, NY, where she was responsible for starting the fire in the wood stove on cold days. She graduated from Canton High School and Ogdensburg Business School. Upon completion she worked for the Ogdensburg Machine Co. for two years until her marriage. She married Thomas F. McMillan Nov. 4, 1939. Thomas died in August of 1980. They had two children, Dr. Harry McMillan (Harriet), Watertown, and Ann Parkman (Jeff), Williamstown, MA. In the 60′s she returned to her work as a bookkeeper at her favorite place to shop, Empsalls' Department Store.