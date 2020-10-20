Local restaurant owner supports $120 billion bill to help eateries survive

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to COVID-19 and restaurants, many are finding it ‘tough going’ at the eatery - making it tough to put food on the table at home.
There’s a new bill proposed in Washington, D.C. which promises to fork out billions of dollars to help the industry survive.
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged her colleagues to pass the Restaurant Act, which would create $120 billion in funds to help independent restaurants and bars stay in business.
The money, she says, could go toward paying restaurant workers, paying rent and mortgages, or paying for protective equipment and cleaning supplies restaurants need to keep their staff and customers safe.
As we get closer to the winter months, most restaurants will lose the ability to have outdoor seating, making it even more critical that they get financial help.
Johnny D’s in Watertown will be one of those restaurants and one of the owners, David Bartlett, said his indoor dining room can only seat 15 people at a time.
Bartlett says he supports this legislation and will do whatever he can to keep his family’s business running.
“It’s going to be essential on keeping a lot of smaller businesses open. We don’t have a corporate net to fall back on. This is all mom and pop stuff, out of pocket, and we’ve already seen a lot restaurants fail or just chose not to re-open, but we are not going away. We’re going to be here for people. They were here for us,” he said.
Gillibrand says the restaurant industry is New York’s second largest employer and employs nearly 1 in 10 New Yorkers.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.