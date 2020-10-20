Mary Ellen Sansoucy, 69, of Ogdensburg

Mary Ellen was born on August 31, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James R. and Lois (Glidden) Chase. She graduated from Canton Central School and Syracuse Business School. Mary Ellen married Paul C. Turnbull on June 7, 1975, at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY, with Rev. Phillip Allen officiating. That marriage later ended in divorce. She later married Thomas Sansoucy on September 2, 1995, at their home with the Honorable Michael Gebo officiating. Mary Ellen was first employed with Syracuse University and Albany Medical College and later worked for the law firm of O’Connell, McEwen and DuPre', Acker and Evans Law Office, and then the Law Office of John E. Mellon in Ogdensburg for many years then St. Marguerite D’Youville Academy as secretary.