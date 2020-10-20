15 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County said 5 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 365.
Officials said 20 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 341 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 76,773 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were 5 new cases to report in Jefferson County.
One person is hospitalized; 15 people are in mandatory isolation and 101 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 297 positive cases and performed 25,561 tests.
The county says 280 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported 5 new cases Tuesday. That’s the county’s largest single-day count since the pandemic began.
The county’s total number of cases now stands at 76.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.