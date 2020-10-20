Profile of 116th Assembly District candidate Alex Hammond

TOWN OF WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three years ago, he won election as the youngest town supervisor in the state. Now, Alex Hammond has his sights set on the 116th Assembly District seat.
Hammond is telling voters more blue collar trades jobs are the key when it comes to revving up the region’s economy.
“We are in need of a blue collar workforce here in the north country and across this country and training is the way to bring that back,” he said.
The Waddington Democrat pitches increased funding for BOCES programs as part of that. And he’s telling voters about another job – the one he says he can get done in Albany.
“We need our fair share and I think that’s why we need someone who can go to Albany and get the job done,” he said.
Hammond made the same case when he and his opponent in the 116th Assembly district race, Mark Walczyk, faced off in a 7 News debate last week.
“We are seeing all these different things that he wanted to tackle in Albany but just couldn’t seem to get done. And I’m telling you the reality of it is because he has an ‘R’ next to his name,” said Hammond.
Hammond ran for election as Waddington town supervisor three years ago and won. When sworn in, he was the youngest town supervisor in the state.
He says the experience gained on that job will be a big help if voters decide to send him to the New York State Assembly.
He’s proud of projects like continuing the restoration at the Old Town Hall. He points out he’s the only Democrat on the town board but they get projects like that done.
“I’ve worked with Republicans all my life, whether it be my grandparents, my parents, or my town board,” he said.
Hammond has been teaching music in local schools since graduating from Cornell University. As a 1st Lieutenant in the Army National Guard, he was active duty over the summer in a COVID-19 relief effort.
On Wednesday, 7 News will profile Hammond’s opponent, incumbent Republican Mark Walczyk.
