$1,000 reward offered for stolen gill net

CHAUMONT BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers are asking for the public’s help in finding 300 yards of stolen gill net.
Officials said the net, which is used to catch fish, was stolen from Chaumont Bay in the vicinity of Long Point State Park in town of Lyme between the hours of noon on October 4 and 8 a.m. the next day.
The net’s owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
If you have information, you’re asked to call Investigator Mark Malone with DEC Police at 1-877-457-5680 or email r6.dispatch@dec.ny.gov and reference case number 20-058814.
