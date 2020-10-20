Ski resorts gear up for unusual season

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ski resorts will look a little different this season than when they had to close last spring because of COVID-19.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend that ski resorts would be allowed to reopen at half capacity on November 6.
Masks will be required when people aren’t eating or skiing and rented equipment must be cleaned thoroughly by the resort between each use.
Operators of Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin say they’re ready to take on the season with these precautions in place.
“Like the guidelines say, we’ll be reducing our capacity indoors by removing chairs and tables, and spacing everything out accordingly,” general manager Nick Mir said. “As far as the outdoor operations go, we’re waiting on some more clarification as far as masks go, but most skiers and snowboarders are covering up their face anyway, so we’re not too worried about that.”
Mir says skiers and snowboarders can expect more changes than just the COVID-19 restrictions.
He says the resort has been working all summer on upgrades to the ski lifts and will be introducing a new attraction.
