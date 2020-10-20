SLC Arts Hosts Virtual Studio Tours

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
St. Lawrence County Arts is proud to share their annual Artists' Studio Tours virtually, starting October 26 with a new artist features every week through the week of December 7.
Week of Oct 26th: My Corner Studio, Nancey Brackett
Week of Nov 2nd: Brenda Maxson Art
Week of Nov 9th: Michiko Taylor Fine Art
Week of Nov 16th: Rockhead Creations, Roxanne Locy
Week of Nov 23rd: Apothecary Chocolates
Week of Nov 30th: Lionheart Graphics, Catherine LaPointe Vollmer
Week of December 7th: Lake St. Lawrence Arts
The first artist is Nancey Brackett, who specializes in silver-smithing and jewelry making. All the Studio Tour videos can be viewed on SLCAC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Pieces from these artists will also be available on their website’s store for purchase.
