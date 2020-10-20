Tomorrow’s Health: osteoporosis day, contraception & air pollution

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s world osteoporosis day.
The disease causes bones to become weak and brittle, making them vulnerable to breaks and fractures.
Doctors say regular exercise, a healthy diet of calcium, vitamin D, and protein and knowing if you are at risk are critical for healthy bones.
Contraception
About 65 percent of women ages 15 to 49 use contraception in the United States.
The findings from the National Survey of Family Growth show the most common methods are tubal ligation, oral contraceptive pills, and long-acting reversible contraceptives, or IUDs.
Air pollution
There appears to be a link between air pollution and neurological disorders.
Researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health studied more than 63 million older adults.
They found a significant association with air pollution and increased risk of being hospitalized for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other types of dementia.
