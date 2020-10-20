Turkey Bowl banquet going takeout this year

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage Turkey Bowl’s annual banquet can’t happen this year.
So, Turkey Bowl committee member Suzanne LeBarron says, they’re going takeout instead.
The takeout turkey dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Zero Dock Street in Carthage.
The money is used to help people pay for expenses surrounding battling cancer.
Tickets are available ahead of time or at the door.
Find out more at Facebook.com/CarthageTurkeyBowl.
You can also call 315-405-7155.
