Watertown lawmakers approve brewery site plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council has approved a site plan for a brewery to move into the old Alteri’s Bakery building on Waterman Drive.
The council approved it unanimously when they met for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
Sackets Harbor Brewing Company will be moving into the building, where it will operate as the 1812 Brewing Company.
It has plans to build two additions and expand the parking lot.
City council member Lisa Ruggiero says it’s good to see progress.
“It’s a perfect use of the building,” she said. “They already have the parking there, so that certainly will work. So, I’m glad to see that this is moving forward.”
The council also set a public hearing for potentially rezoning the 1300 block of Washington Street.
That’s the site of a proposed dentist’s office that’s been met with pushback from some people in the neighborhood.
The public hearing will be at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, November 2.
