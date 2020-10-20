Woman accused of leaving meth making components on Ogdensburg playground, 4 others arrested

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two Ogdensburg residents are accused of making methamphetamine and one of them allegedly put a bookbag full of components on a playground.
Members of the Ogdensburg Police Department, with help from the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, raided a home at 427 Kiah Street on Monday.
They ended up arresting 5 people, including 30 year old Casey Sharlow, who lives at that address, and 30 year old Keneth Reese of 424 Caroline Street.
Both are charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and criminal possession of controlled substance.
Police allege Sharlow placed a bookbag full of components used for manufacturing meth on the Hamilton Street playground on Sunday.
Both Sharlow and Reese are awaiting arraignment.
Three other Ogdensburg residents were arrested on charges of criminal possession of controlled substance in connection with the bust and released on appearance tickets.
The other three are:
- 44 year old Wendi Clouthier
- 47 year old Michael Kline
- 37 year old Jamie King
