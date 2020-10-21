Almyra May Farnsworth, 95, formerly of Cape Vincent

Almyra worked at Lloyd’s of Lowville as a waitress, then was a cook at the Sunnybanks Restaurant where she was known as “Chicky”, and had also helped her husband “Stub” in the operation of the farm for many years. She had been a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, enjoyed crocheting and reading, but her greatest love was the time spent with her grandchildren, great grand children, and great, great grandchildren.