CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Almyra May Farnsworth, 95, Formerly of Cape Vincent, N.Y., died on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, N.Y. She had been a resident of the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home since 2010.
She was born in Clayton on May 9, 1925 the daughter of Ralph B. and Blanche Darou Dwyer and was a 1942 graduate of Clayton High School. She married Charles W. “Stub” Hyde on May 4, 1944 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton with Rev. George E. Racette officiating. Mr. Hyde a farmer at St. Lawrence Corners died on July 8, 1985. She later married Bertsel Eugene “Gene” Farnsworth on July 21, 1994 at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Rosiere with Rev. Eugene A. Kelly officiating. Mr. Farnsworth died on June 27, 2007.
Almyra worked at Lloyd’s of Lowville as a waitress, then was a cook at the Sunnybanks Restaurant where she was known as “Chicky”, and had also helped her husband “Stub” in the operation of the farm for many years. She had been a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, enjoyed crocheting and reading, but her greatest love was the time spent with her grandchildren, great grand children, and great, great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda J. Aubertine and her husband Francis V. “Vinnie” of Clayton; 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, numerous great great grandchildren; her brother Billy Dwyer and his wife Beverly of Cicero; nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husbands, she is predeceased by her brothers, Ernest, James and Ralph “Bud” Dwyer.
A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11 AM at Old St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance. Contributions may be made in her name to the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Department, 241 Broadway Street Cape Vincent, N.Y. 13618. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to the family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
