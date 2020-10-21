Bruce K. Simmons, 78, of Evans Mills

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bruce K. Simmons, 78, formerly of Rogers Road in Evans Mills, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020 at the home of his daughter, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.
Bruce was born on August 29, 1942 in Chadwicks, New York, son of the late Phillip K. and Genevieve A. (Porter) Simmons. He graduated from New Hartford Central School in 1961. In 1963, he enlisted in the United States Army, working as a Fuel & Electrical Mechanic (MOS) until being honorably discharged in 1969. Later, he was employed as an Elevator Mechanic with Otis Elevator. After retirement, he worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown.
On September 20, 1969 he married Nancy Karen Wagner. The couple were married for 46 years when Nancy passed away on April 1, 2016.
Bruce was the former President of the Indian River Lions Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, trains, and driving his purple 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible to cruise-ins. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include a daughter, Wendy (George Jones III) Simmons of Chaumont; a grandson, Trey Zehr of Chaumont; two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State St., Carthage. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 5:00 PM. Burial will be held privately by the family at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery in Evans Mills.
Memorial donations in Bruce’s memory can be made to Jefferson County Hospice at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601 or to the Jefferson County Volunteer Transportation Center at 24685 Route 37, Watertown, New York 13601.
Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.