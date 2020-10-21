Bruce K. Simmons, 78, of Evans Mills

Bruce was born on August 29, 1942 in Chadwicks, New York, son of the late Phillip K. and Genevieve A. (Porter) Simmons. He graduated from New Hartford Central School in 1961. In 1963, he enlisted in the United States Army, working as a Fuel & Electrical Mechanic (MOS) until being honorably discharged in 1969. Later, he was employed as an Elevator Mechanic with Otis Elevator. After retirement, he worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown.