Canadian jailed on weapons charges
Ayub Guled (Source: St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff | October 21, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 8:12 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canadian man faces charges after police allegedly found several illegal weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday.

State police say they stopped 19-year-old Ayub Guled of Toronto on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie and he had a quantity of handguns, high capacity magazines, and ammunition.

Troopers say Guled also gave them false identification.

He was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and second-degree criminal impersonation.

Guled was arraigned in Oswegatchie town court and taken to St. Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.

Troopers were assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol.

