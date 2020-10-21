Canadian jailed on weapons charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canadian man faces charges after police allegedly found several illegal weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Saturday.
State police say they stopped 19-year-old Ayub Guled of Toronto on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie and he had a quantity of handguns, high capacity magazines, and ammunition.
Troopers say Guled also gave them false identification.
He was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and second-degree criminal impersonation.
Guled was arraigned in Oswegatchie town court and taken to St. Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bail or $200,000 bond.
Troopers were assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.