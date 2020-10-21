COVID-19 puts 3 Massena priests in quarantine

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three priests serving four Massena churches are quarantined.
It happened following a bingo night at the social hall next to St. Mary’s Church. Two people who were there tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s part of St. Peter’s parish. The parish’s three priests were there. Other priests are filling in for Masses at the parish’s four churches.
St. Lawrence County Public Health called the pastor Saturday to tell him about the need to quarantine.
“My first thought was a bit of relief because we had done everything we were supposed to be doing, including taking a contact list,” Father Mark Reilly said.
About 80 other people who were at the social hall are also quarantining. The parish has been taking all precautions, including social distancing, masks – even temperature checks at bingo.
