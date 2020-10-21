Donald A. Sharrow, 68, of Akwesasne

Donnie had a beautiful gift for the arts – guitar, music, drawing, carving, and painting were his specialties. He shared his talents across the Nation, East coast, North Country and in Akwesasne playing in various bands. Tribal and December Wind being just two of them. His love for music also continued as he was “Donnie Sharrow the Country Sparrow” on CKON Radio. As a dedication December Wind shared this memory of Donnie: "Donnie will be greatly missed in our grassroots circles. He was on stage with some of the “Greats” from Merle Haggard, George Jones, John Densmore, Donna the Buffalo , Larry Anderson, Lucinda Williams, Keith Secola, Aerosmith, Foreigner, The doors, The Beachboys and so many amazing artists through the years. We shared the stage with Donnie at so many Grassroots Festivals on the East coast, playing in front of a million people at the amazing MusikFest. That is some of the highlights with December Wind. He traveled much with Howard Lyons on big stages. His artwork he sold at many festivals. So many individual stories people have with Donnie. Shonagh sharing a story that changed her life as a young girl when Donnie asked her to hold the eagle feather while we played. His patience he had while teaching people."