‘Don’t get unduly alarmed’ by micro-clusters, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re about a month into fall and as predicted, COVID-19 infections are ticking up.
“Micro-clusters will rise and they will fall,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference in Albany Wednesday.
“They’re going to flare up and then you run and you put them out. The next day, there’s another flare-up somewhere else,” he said.
“That’s going to be the way through the fall,” he said. “Don’t get unduly alarmed by a micro-cluster.”
The micro-clusters have an average rate of 6.6 percent, he said, and even that is better than many other states.
“Many states would like to have the infection rate that we have in our micro-clusters as their statewide rate,” he said.
Not only are there hotspots in New York City and surrounding counties, but now the state is seeing infection upticks in communities along the Pennsylvania border.
The worst of those upticks are what appear to be community spread in Steuben and Chemung counties.
A contributing factor, Cuomo said, may be the proximity to Pennsylvania, where the infection rate is close to 10 percent.
New York’s infection rate – including the in the micro-clusters – is 1.6 percent. Outside those areas, the rate is 1.4 percent.
Cuomo said experts predicted greater infection rates in the fall because of more indoor gatherings, students returning to school and college classrooms, flu season, and COVID fatigue.
Seven New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It also caused 950 hospitalizations, of which 201 people were in intensive care and 103 were on ventilators.
