Early voting begins Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Early voting starts Saturday.
For Jefferson County residents, you can vote early on the second floor of the County Office Building on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
Masks must be worn at all times inside the building.
The polls will be open for 9 days at certain times of the day leading up to Election Day on November 3.
Election officials say an early vote will help people avoid crowds.
“I get that this is a great thing for voters and that is why I am always excited about it because when I have people who say to me, ‘I have to go into a surgery on Tuesday, November 3, I wasn’t going to be available,’ or, ‘We are going to Florida; this is great,’ it’s about empowering voters to protect their franchise, to use their voice to vote,” said Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Jude Seymour.
In Lewis County, early voting will take place at the Lowville town and village offices and in St. Lawrence County, it will be at the Board of Elections office in Canton.
