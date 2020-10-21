HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elaine R. Matthews, 67, of Hermon, died on October 19, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a graveside service October 24, 2020 12:15 PM at the Hermon Cemetery. Elaine is survived by her husband Dennis “Denny” Matthews, sons, Dustin and his wife Karen Matthews of Constable, Casey Matthews of Hermon, a daughter, Kristie Hare of Hazel Green, Alabama, brothers Gilbert and Clair Peck of DeKalb, Roger and his wife Janet Peck of Norfolk, Virginia, a sister, Elizabeth and her husband Charles Holland of Watertown, grandchildren, Emma Matthews, Everly Matthews, Ellie Matthews, Karighan and her husband Dylan Gibbs, Kestian Hare, Drake Matthews, Paige Hamilton, Porter Hamilton, Parker Hamilton, Peyton Hamilton, former daughter in law Kelly Hamilton, several nieces and nephews. She was born on December 19, 1952 in the Gouverneur, to the late James and Grace Gilbert Peck. She graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1971. Elaine married Dennis Matthews on November 14, 1970 at the Hermon United Methodist Church. She worked at the Community Bank in Hermon till her retirement in 2018. Elaine was a board member and treasurer for the Hermon Library and the Hermon United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, reading, and gardening. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hermon Library or the Hermon United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.