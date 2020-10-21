Former Jefferson County man gets 44 years in prison for sexually exploiting toddler

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former Jefferson County man has been sentenced to 44 years in federal prison for his part in the sexual exploitation of a toddler.
Department of Justice officials said 28 year old Logan Decker, who most recently lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pleaded guilty to all counts of a seven-count indictment.
In December 2019, Decker, who formerly lived in Jefferson County, admitted that he conspired with his wife, Amber Decker, to sexually exploit a 2 year old child for the purpose of producing images and videos of the abuse.
Decker also admitted that on several occasions in July and August 2018, while he was living in Sioux Falls, and his wife was in Jefferson County, he demanded that his wife sexually abuse the child and upload video files of the abuse to a cloud storage account for him to view.
Recovered text messages revealed that Logan Decker was also planning a trip to New York, and that he and his wife discussed the continued abuse of the two-year-old, as well as the abuse of two other children, once Logan Decker arrived. However, before that trip could happen, both of the Deckers were arrested after a family member saw some of the texts on Amber Decker’s phone and called the police.
Amber Decker pleaded guilty to the same offenses and was sentenced in August to serve 22 years in federal prison for her role in the offenses.
Logan Decker was also sentenced to 25 years of supervised release after serving his prison term. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
