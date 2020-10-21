Heavy downpours & strong winds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be a windy, rainy day.
Rain will be off and on all day. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible. Winds could gust to around 30 miles per hour.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Skies clear heading into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.
Thursday starts out foggy, then becomes partly sunny. Highs will be around 60.
It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Friday.
There’s a chance of rain Saturday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 40s on Sunday.
Showers are likely Monday and there’s a chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s both days.
