Highlights & scores: soccer from the NAC

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - All the high school soccer action on Tuesday was in the Northern Athletic Conference.
In one boys' contest, Salmon River visited Potsdam.
Luke Brossell had an early direct kick for Potsdam, but Salmon River netminder Jon Miller snagged one of his six saves.
Potsdam keeper Anson Herrick gave up his body for a save at the other end.
Jared Showen bounced a long drive on net that eluded Herrick in the 17th minute: 2-0 Shamrocks.
Evan Collette gathered a lead pass from Showen and tucked a shot off the outside of his foot and into the corner of the net in 30th minute.
That made it 3-0 Salmon River and that was the final score.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Salmon River 3, Potsdam 0
Canton 2, OFA 0
Malone 1, Massena 0
Girls' high school soccer
Brushton-Moira 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0
Chateaugay 8, St. Regis Falls 2
Potsdam 3, Salmon River 0
Massena 3, Malone 1
Canton 4, OFA 1
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.