Linda L. Todd, 77, of Winthrop

Born in Potsdam, NY on August 28, 1943 to the late Herbert and Kathryn Dyke Todd, Linda graduated from St. Lawrence Central School and Paul Smith’s College. She worked for St. Lawrence County in the Real Property Office for 35 years. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed quilting, where she was a member of the Borderline Quilters, working with stained glass, making ceramics and she enjoyed working in her flowers gardens. Memorial donations in Linda’s memory can be made to the Tri-Town Rescue Squad or to Paul Smith’s College Admissions, c/o In memory of Linda Todd, PO Box 265, Paul Smith’s NY 12970 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .