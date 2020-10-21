Morning Checkup: Samaritan Home Health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When people are sent home from the hospital, sometimes they’re not quite ready to care for themselves completely.
Kristy Graveline is clinical liaison for Samaritan Home Health. She explained what her service has to offer.
Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
She says the service is for people who are well enough to return home but need help with the transition. Home Health professionals work with a patient’s doctor to provide any care that’s needed.
To find out more, call 315-782-0415 or go to samaritanhealth.com and click on the “Home Health” link at the bottom of the page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.