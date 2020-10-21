5 new COVID cases reported locally, officials ask residents to stay patient

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
All of them were in Jefferson County.
This means the county has seen 302 positive cases since the pandemic began.
St. Lawrence County reported no new cases Wednesday.
Lewis County did not release a report Wednesday on the number of new cases.
The tri-county region has seen an uptick in cases in recent days and exposure alerts have been issued, but local officials are not sounding the alarm.
However, other areas are. These hot spots are being called micro-clusters by the governor.
Where there are micro-clusters, strict rules will be put on a smaller area, like a city or village, instead of an entire county.
The micro-clusters have an average rate of 6.6 percent. The north country’s infection rate is 1.3 percent.
Local officials here don’t want this area to become a micro-cluster.
“I know society doesn’t have the level of patience necessarily to endure something that’s been going this long. It’s been going on since March or slightly before that and we are probably going to go well into next year. So, all I’d say is, you have to remain patient,” said Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray.
