NJ man sentenced to 87 months for bringing drugs to Massena

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A New Jersey man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for allegedly bringing crack cocaine to the north country to be sold.
Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon and St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe announced Tuesday that 30-year-old Thomas Critten of Jersey City was sentenced to 87 months in prison.
As part of a guilty plea, Critten admitted that in December 2018 he brought 104 grams of crack to Massena that police found in his underwear during a search for an unrelated arrest.
He said he expected to be paid $1,000 to deliver the drugs to a house in Massena.
The case was investigated by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.
