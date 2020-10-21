Pasta for CASA is still on, but differently

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 29th annual Pasta for CASA is still happening, but not as usual.
Natasha Delaney from CASA and Barry Waite from Waite Toyota say because of COVID-19, it will be a drive-through, takeout-only event.
It will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30 at Waite Toyota’s service center on outer Washington Street in Watertown.
Preorders are available.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, who are appointed by a Family Court judge to advocate for abused or neglected children.
Find out more by calling 315-755-2963 or go to CASA’s Facebook page.
