Paul G. Alberry, 61, of Adams Center

Paul was born on July 23, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Paul Gordon and Mona (Mueller) Alberry. He graduated from Gouverneur Central High School in 1977 and during his senior year enlisted in the military. Upon his graduation, he began his military career as a Military Police Officer. It was during his first duty assignment in Germany where he met Fran M. Rider. The couple married on September 29, 1979 in Spragueville, NY. He served on active duty until 1983 and afterwards continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1994. During that time he was recalled to active duty to serve during Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged and his awards include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army achievement Medal, Army Reserves Component Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Lapel Button, Marksman Badge (pistol), Wheeled Mechanic Badge, and Sharpshooter Badge (rifle).