Paul G. Alberry , 61, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul G. Alberry , 61, loving husband, father, soldier, police officer and entrepreneur, passed away peacefully October 20, 2020 at his home in Adams Center. He was surrounded by his loving family and in the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will follow in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Paul was born on July 23, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, son of Paul Gordon and Mona (Mueller) Alberry. He graduated from Gouverneur Central High School in 1977 and during his senior year he enlisted in the military. Upon his graduation he began his military career as an MP. He was stationed in Germany where he met Fran M. Rider. The couple married on September 29, 1979 in Spragueville, NY. He served active duty until 1983 and afterwards continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1994. During that time he was called back to active duty to serve during Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged and received the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army achievement Medal, Army Reserves Components Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Lapel Button, Marksman Marksmanship Badge Pistol, Mechanics Badge, and Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge Rifle.
While serving in the reserves he became a police officer in Antwerp in 1984. He then worked in Clayton and retired from the Watertown Police Department in the late 90′s after being injured on active duty. Paul purchased Brownville Pizza in the early 90,s, he owned and operated many rental properties, and in 2001 purchased Mr. Rick’s Bakery in Watertown. He, his wife and children owned and operated the bakery until 2019.
Paul enjoyed bowling and was on many bowling leagues. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved to cook and bake, and when you had the opportunity to be around him he loved to be a smartass! He was a member of the American Legion Post 61, Watertown Elks Lodge #496, and Watertown Eagles Club.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Fran, daughter and son in law, Angelica and Michael Anderson and their two daughters, Kristianna and Alexandra of Evans, GA, a son, Paul Geremy Alberry and his wife Caitlyn, two sisters and their husbands, Marcy and Jim Grenier, Clayton and Monique and Tony Sabatino, NJ, many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals who have assisted with Paul’s care.
