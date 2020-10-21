Paul G. Alberry , 61, of Adams Center

Paul was born on July 23, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, son of Paul Gordon and Mona (Mueller) Alberry. He graduated from Gouverneur Central High School in 1977 and during his senior year he enlisted in the military. Upon his graduation he began his military career as an MP. He was stationed in Germany where he met Fran M. Rider. The couple married on September 29, 1979 in Spragueville, NY. He served active duty until 1983 and afterwards continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1994. During that time he was called back to active duty to serve during Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged and received the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army achievement Medal, Army Reserves Components Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Lapel Button, Marksman Marksmanship Badge Pistol, Mechanics Badge, and Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge Rifle.