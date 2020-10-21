Possible COVID-19 exposures reported at 2 St. Lawrence County churches

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People who attended services at 2 separate churches in St. Lawrence County may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The county Public Health Department recommends people be tested for the coronavirus if they were at the following locations:
- a wake at St. Therese Church near Nicholville in the town of Lawrence between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.
- a funeral at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in the town of Massena between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12.
In addition to being tested, public health officials recommend people monitor how they feel by taking their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
They’re urged to call their healthcare provider for further guidance if they develop the following symptoms: fever; chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscles or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or
smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you have questions, call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.
