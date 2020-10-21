Potsdam man accused of leaving LSD at law enforcement agencies

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 21 year old Potsdam man has been arrested in connection with what officials called “attacks” on law enforcement agencies in St. Lawrence County.
The county sheriff’s office accuse Marko Jukic of placing packets of LSD on the doors of 4 difference police buildings.
On July 18, the gold foil packets with a typed message, “Take a trip beyond the pigpen,” were found at the county Public Safety Building and the Potsdam, Norwood and Norfolk police departments.
Jukic was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with:
third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
second-degree reckless endangerment
He was arraigned and released to reappear in court at a later date.
The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the New York State Police, Potsdam Police Department, Canton Police Department, Norwood Police Department, Norfolk Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), North Country Crime Analysis Center and St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.
“The purpose of law enforcement in our community is to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law to protect our liberty and foster the safety we value and enjoy here in St. Lawrence County,” said DA Gary Pasqua in a prepared statement. “The reason we experience such safety, and the priority of such a prosecution, is based on the trust and accountability the various law enforcement agencies have built with communities throughout St. Lawrence County; any threat to those agencies is a threat to the people they are sworn to protect. I appreciate Public Servants who protect us and this community, which has proven time and again that it supports a safe society where the rule of law is enforced.”
No further arrests are expected.
