President Trump endorses Stefanik for re-election to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to formally endorse Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for re-election.
He tweeted: “Congresswoman @EliseStefanik is doing a terrific job for New York! She fiercely defends us and exposes the Radical Left’s lies! Strong on our Second Amendment, Vets, Military and New York Law Enforcement, Elise has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #NY21”
Stefanik said she was honored by the endorsement.
“The vast majority of North Country voters support President Trump for re-election," said Stefanik in a prepared statement. "Every week, I talk with voters all across the district who are excited to vote for Republican candidates on Election Day, and the energy up and down the ticket is historic. North Country voters know that both the President and I support the Constitution, the Second Amendment, and our brave law enforcement. In contrast, voters know that Taxin' Tedra Cobb and Joe Biden’s basement campaigns are failing in the North Country, as they embrace an extremely unpopular government takeover of healthcare and support banning guns and defunding the police. I’m looking forward to outworking my opponent to earn a decisive victory in NY-21 in just 13 days.”
Stefanik’s Democratic challenger, Tedra Cobb, was endorsed by former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden last week.
