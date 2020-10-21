President Trump endorses Stefanik for re-election to Congress

“The vast majority of North Country voters support President Trump for re-election," said Stefanik in a prepared statement. "Every week, I talk with voters all across the district who are excited to vote for Republican candidates on Election Day, and the energy up and down the ticket is historic. North Country voters know that both the President and I support the Constitution, the Second Amendment, and our brave law enforcement. In contrast, voters know that Taxin' Tedra Cobb and Joe Biden’s basement campaigns are failing in the North Country, as they embrace an extremely unpopular government takeover of healthcare and support banning guns and defunding the police. I’m looking forward to outworking my opponent to earn a decisive victory in NY-21 in just 13 days.”