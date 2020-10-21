Profile of 116th Assembly District incumbent Mark Walczyk

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two years ago, Mark Walczyk won the seat for the 116th Assembly District. Since then, he has referred to himself as a “cheerleader” and “watchdog” for what he calls “The Front Yard of America.”
Less than 2 weeks away from the election, Walczyk is feeling good about his campaign.
“I feel great, I feel excited and confident that over the last 2 years we’ve done a job that people will want me to continue to do in this position,” he said.
Before serving in the state Assembly, Walczyk served on Watertown City Council and worked in state Senator Patty Richie’s office.
He says he’s proud of the relationships he has with leaders on state and local levels and he wants to continue to strengthen bipartisan relationships if reelected.
“We need to continue to build coalitions, bipartisan coalitions of like-minded legislators who will vote against bloated budgets like I have,” he said.
Walczyk says one of his biggest goals is to create more jobs in the area.
“Some state leaders have said people are moving out of upstate New York because of the climate, but we know that it’s the business climate. We need more jobs here and I really want to focus on economic recovery after the government-forced shutdown,” he said.
Walczyk is an engineer officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, as well as an Eagle Scout and a four-time Iron Man participant. He says he values good old fashioned hard work.
“I think it’s important that we send people to Albany of high moral character and great work ethic because at the end of the day, it’s about working for the people you represent,” he said.
Walczyk says he has protected the north country environment in his 2 years in office and plans to continue to do so.
“I have the highest environmental rating of any Republican in the New York state Assembly; I’m very proud to be pro-environment,” he said.
Walczyk says he values listening to constituents and he hopes to keep fighting for them in Albany.
“It’s been an honor to do this job over the last 2 years. I would be honored to do it for 2 more,” he said.
