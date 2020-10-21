Reginald F. Chester II, 77, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Reginald F. Chester II, age 77, passed away early Tuesday morning, (October 20, 2020) at his home. Friends and family may be received on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. For those who will be in attendance, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be practiced for the safety of others in accordance to NYS Dept. of Health protocol.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, with burial to follow in Madrid Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid, NY.
Born on March 29, 1943, in Syracuse the son of Reginald F. and Marion (Smith) Chester. He was a graduate of ATI with an Associate’s Degree in Agricultural Science. He went on to become a dairy farmer, where he owned and operated Cedar Meadows Dairy Farm along with his wife, for 50 years. He married Mary Jean Cook on July 10, 1964 at the Methodist Church in Potsdam, NY.
He was a member of the Lisbon Lions Club, Lifetime National FFA Alumni, past president of Seaway Bulk Milk Coop, past president of St. Lawrence Cooperative Extension Board, past board member of Dairy One, member of the St. Lawrence Holstein Club, and past president of the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum. He was also a member of the United Church of Madrid.
Reginald is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Jean, a son and two daughters, H. Allen and wife Amy Chester of Lisbon, NY, Elizabeth (Beth) Chittenden of Schodack Landing, NY; Amy and Bernie Moulton on Madrid, NY. Reginald is also survived by seven grandchildren, Bradley and Brittany Chester, Matthew and Brittany LaForce, Camryn Chester, Cassandra and Brian Oster, Meagan and Raymond Edwards, Paige Moulton and Nathan Moulton, along with 3 great grandchild; Ava, Adeline, and Genevieve Chester and 3 step-great grandchildren, Chloe Marquez, and Conner and Chloe LaForce. Reginald is also survived by a sister, Marny and husband Michael Peterson of Greenville, TX along with several brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family would like anyone wishing to share memorial contributions to consider 4-H Camp Scholarship; 4-H Camp Overlook, 355 West Main Street, Suite 150, Malone, NY 12953-1826 or St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, P.O. Box 400, Madrid, NY 13660 or Burlington Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Family and friends are encouraged to Share memories and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
