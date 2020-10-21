Robert James LaLone, 82, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert James LaLone, 82, Ellisburg, passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at his home.
The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday October 24th, 2020 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Rev, Robert Decker officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 am – 1pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his companion of 26 years Nancy Davis, Ellisburg; two sons and their wives, Brian and Luann LaLone and Dean and Janet LaLone, all of Adams; Nancy’s children, Karen (Ron) Zehr, Adams, Kelly Davis, Ellisburg, Kristine (Shawn) Maloney, Belleville; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; one brother David (Lori) LaLone, Adams; one sister Patricia Werchinski, Watertown; his sisters-in-law Marilyn LaLone, Adams and Lynda LaLone, Texas; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers Ramon and Richard LaLone; his sister Kay Read and a brother-in-law Raymond Werchinski.
Robert was born in the Town of Adams, November 18, 1937, a son to Earl and Genevieve Hickok LaLone. He graduated from Adams High School where he lettered in basketball. He later attended Canton ATC. Robert served with the US Army from 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1962.
Robert was employed at Taylor Stone Dairy with his brothers Ramon and Richard.
He later worked in the bread delivery business for many years with Strohman’s , later went to work at Price Chopper. Following his retirement from Price Chopper, he worked at the Ellisburg Transfer site, retiring due to ill health.
Robert enjoyed fishing and hunting, his pet dogs and was a member of the Teamsters union.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Belleville First Responders, PO Box 141, Belleville, NY 13611
