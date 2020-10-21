Union workers protest lack of contract

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Seaway workers picketed in Massena Wednesday to let the public know their plight. They’ve been without a contract and without raises for 2 years.
There are 94 of them in the union who work at the Eisenhower and Snell Locks. They say the Seaway Development Corporation also wants to pay new employees less and take away dental benefits.
They say it’s politics.
“With this Trump Administration, they’ve taken a lot of our bargaining unit rights away: official time, attempting to remove us from our office after 65 years at Eisenhower Lock, and to remove the grievance procedure as well,” said Frederick Carter Jr., AFGE Local 1968 president. “This is about showing the agency the solidarity of the bargaining unit and the community that stands with us for a fair wage and cost-of-living for the men and women that put the ships through the system.”
The Seaway Development Corporation did not return a call for comment. An impasse was reached in contract negotiations last year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.