Watertown library offering free craft kits for youngsters

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Are the kids getting bored as the weather turns colder?
Flower Memorial Library in Watertown has one solution.
The library is giving away free craft kits to-go every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The crafts accommodate different age groups and are first come, first serve.
Library officials say they would normally offer crafts in person, but in a COVID-19 world they had to think outside the box.
“It’s important for us to continue to provide these activities because we want them to keep the library in the back of their minds. We’re still here for you, we’re just not here for you in the traditional way that we were before,” said
Suzie Renzi-Falge, children’s librarian.
The library is also having trick-or-treat to-go goodie bags on Monday night at 5:30.
Officials encourage families to come check out some Halloween books to keep busy.
