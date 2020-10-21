Worshipers at Lewis County church may have been exposed to COVID-19

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Worshipers at a town of New Bremen church may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The Lewis County Public Health Agency wants to hear from people who attended a religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church at 9029 Route 812 on Sunday, October 11.
If you were at the church on that day, you’re asked to call 315-376-5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and
phone number. Public Health will then follow-up with you as soon as possible.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call 315-376-5453.
If you have COVID-19 related questions or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you’re asked to call the Lewis County
Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
