About 100 Beaver River students in quarantine after 2 positive COVID test results

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Approximately 100 students in the Beaver River Central School District are in quarantine for 2 weeks.
District Superintendent Todd Green said a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 2 days.
The district is working with Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing, which led to the quarantine of about 100 students.
Green said the COVID-positive student was not physically present in school during the time that he/she was infectious.
The superintendent said the district has no plans to change its classroom schedule at this time.
