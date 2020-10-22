About 100 Beaver River students in quarantine after 2 positive COVID test results

October 22, 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Approximately 100 students in the Beaver River Central School District are in quarantine for 2 weeks.

District Superintendent Todd Green said a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 2 days.

The district is working with Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing, which led to the quarantine of about 100 students.

Green said the COVID-positive student was not physically present in school during the time that he/she was infectious.

The superintendent said the district has no plans to change its classroom schedule at this time.

