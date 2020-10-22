2 charged with animal cruelty after video surfaces on social media

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A video posted on social media led to animal cruelty charges for two St. Lawrence County men.
State police say they received several calls about the video, which they say shows 30-year-old Joshua Pike of Heuvelton and 22-year-old Brandon Hooper of Depeyster kicking a dog after binding its front legs with duct tape.
They were arrested Wednesday and each charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
Troopers say the dog was found in good health and rescued.
Pike and Hooper were released with tickets to appear in Oswegatchie town court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.