Cloudy & cool today, warm & sunny tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could see some rain today, but mostly it will be just cloudy.
There’s a 40 percent chance of rain. Most of what rain we see will be in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Temperatures rise overnight and Friday will be quite warm for this time year. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
It cools back down for the weekend.
There’s a small chance of rain Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.
Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Rain is likely Monday and there’s a chance of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday and in the 40s on Wednesday.
