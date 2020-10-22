Madrid-Waddington switches to full remote learning after 2 positive COVID-19 cases

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madrid-Waddington Central School is canceling in-person classes for a couple days after two students test positive for COVID-19.
In an update on the school’s website, school officials said one elementary and one high school student are infected, so both schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
They say it’s unclear the disease was spread inside school buildings because the students are connected outside of school.
The two days of remote learning, officials say, will give St. Lawrence County Public Health time to do contact tracing and give school officials a chance to determine a schedule for returning to in-person classes.
Athletics will also be canceled those two days.
