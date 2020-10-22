Member of 7 News family passes away

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re mourning the loss of a longtime member of our 7 News family.
Chris Henry passed away Tuesday at the age of 59.
Chris first joined our team as a technician in 1998. He played a vital role behind the scenes here, doing engineering work, directing newscasts, and working in master control, which keeps us on the air.
Chris was an easygoing guy and loved music. He played the guitar and you were sure to catch him performing with our 7 News holiday band each and every year.
Aside from the Christmas tunes, he loved the blues. He loved the Buffalo Bills.
We here have a lot of love for him.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family.
Chris is survived by his two sons, Joseph and Nickolas.
