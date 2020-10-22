16 new cases of coronavirus reported in tri-county region, with Lewis County seeing the most

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Lewis County, which had seen the north country’s lowest numbers, announced 7 new cases. That’s makes 15 new cases this week.
Officials said 10 of the cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Thursday that 2 people are hospitalized and 15 are in isolation.
Another 348 people are under quarantine. Nearly a third of them are students at Beaver River Central School, according to the district superintendent.
Since the pandemic began, 70 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County said 5 people tested positive, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 370.
Officials said 25 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 341 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 79,951 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were 4 new cases to report in Jefferson County.
One person is hospitalized; 21 people are in mandatory isolation and 126 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 306 positive cases and performed 25,778 tests.
The county says 283 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
