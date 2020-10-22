North Star Food Hub to accept EBT payments

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Star Food Hub will soon be able to accept EBT payments from SNAP recipients.
April Bennett from Cornell Cooperative Extension says the process of accepting EBT payments is in the final stages.
The food hub has a retail marketplace that allows local food producers to expand their businesses and makes sure people have access to fresh, local food.
You can find out more at northstarfoodhub.com.
