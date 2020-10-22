Norwood-Norfolk extends fully remote learning after second student tests positive for COVID-19

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District has extended its fully remote learning through Friday after another student tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier in the week, the district suspended in-person classes on Tuesday and Wednesday when one student tested positive for the coronavirus.
After a second positive case was reported, the district made the decision to move to fully remote learning for the rest of the week.
The district said it’s working closely on contract tracing with the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
Students who attend the BOCES special education program at Potsdam or the CTE program at Seaway Tech will continue with their normal routines.
